Dr. Hassan Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Hassan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Locations
Hampton Roads Gastroenterology501 Medical Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 826-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both thought that this office did well for our procedures. All of the staff was friendly and helpful. Dr. Hassan was very personable and the anesthesiologist was very reassuring and nice.
About Dr. Hassan Hassan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154313377
Education & Certifications
- U Ark For Med Scis
- U Tichreen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
