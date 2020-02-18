Overview

Dr. Hassan Frinjari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Frinjari works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Hanover, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

