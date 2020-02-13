Overview

Dr. Hassan Farrag, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.



Dr. Farrag works at Ehab Yacoub MD Inc. in Northridge, CA with other offices in Chatsworth, CA, Encino, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.