Dr. Hassan Chahadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Chahadeh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Md Anderson Canc Center University Tex
Dr. Chahadeh works at
Locations
Interventional Pain & Treatment Center9079 Katy Fwy Ste C, Houston, TX 77024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been dealing with crippling lower back pain for years, and I’ve been to so many pain management doctors I’ve lost count. I almost lost hope for any kind of normal life, until today! I’m so grateful for Dr. Chahadeh! I actually cried from relief! Dr. Chahadeh was able to identify the source of my pain immediately! I wish there was a higher rating!
About Dr. Hassan Chahadeh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1730124470
Education & Certifications
- Md Anderson Canc Center University Tex
- Baylor
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahadeh works at
Dr. Chahadeh has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahadeh.
