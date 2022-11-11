Overview

Dr. Hassan Boroujerdi-Rad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Boroujerdi-Rad works at Whittier Hospital Medical Center in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.