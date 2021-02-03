Overview

Dr. Hassan Bencheqroun, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Mohammed 5th University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Desert Regional Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.



Dr. Bencheqroun works at Scripps Mercy Hosp Emrgncy in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA, Bonita, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.