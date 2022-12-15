Dr. Hassan Baydoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baydoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Baydoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassan Baydoun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Cardiac and Vascular Consultants4224 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 605-0935Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Baydoun has an amazing bed side manner. Listened to all our concerns and answered all our questions, taking time to explain how each procedure/medication would work and improve quality of life. When not in his wheelhouse he refers out and is right there when the procedure is preformed. Always visits in the hospital even when the issue is not the heart. I highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1538456256
- Lebanese University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
