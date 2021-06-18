Dr. Arshad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan Arshad, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Arshad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Arshad works at
Locations
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2000
Northshore Ent Voice Center501 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 504-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northshore Otolaryngology - Swedish Hospital5140 N California Ave Ste 775, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (847) 504-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arshad is a wonderful doctor. I highly recommend him. I was recently diagnosed with a condition requiring surgery. I was obviously very nervous and had many questions about treatment etc. Dr. Arshad gave me as much time as I needed to get all my questions answered, was very thorough and patient. The surgery was successful and he was very confident and neat in his skills. I am very satisfied with my care and am so thankful I went forward with selecting him as my physician.
About Dr. Hassan Arshad, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992902589
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arshad has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arshad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arshad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arshad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.