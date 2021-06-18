Overview

Dr. Hassan Arshad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Arshad works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.