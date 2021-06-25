Overview

Dr. Hassan Arif, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Arif works at Kane Hall Barry (Mid-Cities Neurology) in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.