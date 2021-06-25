Dr. Hassan Arif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Arif, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassan Arif, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kane Hall Barry-Keller4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Attentive, thorough, caring physician. I highly recommend.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1528391547
- Vanderbilt University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Jinnah Hospital
- Allama Iqbal Medical College and University Of Health Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
