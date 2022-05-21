Overview

Dr. Hassan Amin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Amin works at Kidney Group Of Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.