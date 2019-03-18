Overview

Dr. Hassan Alsheik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Alsheik works at Lake Urology LLC in Munster, IN with other offices in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.