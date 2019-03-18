Dr. Alsheik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan Alsheik, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Alsheik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Alsheik works at
Locations
Community Care Network Inc929 Ridge Rd Ste 1, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-6241
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-6241MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Franciscan Saint Margaret Hospital24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is my and also my family members doctor great person and doctor
About Dr. Hassan Alsheik, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497790620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsheik accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsheik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsheik works at
Dr. Alsheik has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsheik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsheik speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsheik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsheik.
Dr. Alsheik offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.