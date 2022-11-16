Dr. Hassan Alissa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alissa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Alissa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Alissa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hill Country Rheumatology Pllc1340 Wonder World Dr Bldg 2, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 667-7328
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I've only had my initial appointment but I am already so pleased with my first appointment. Everything from the ease of scheduling, location, wait time to my actual appointment was excellent. I need to give a special shout-out to the nurse Debrorah. I was having an anxiety attack and she talked me through it and for the first time in years I felt heard. Dr. Alissa is kind and thorough. I highly recommend Arthritis Clinic of Central Texas.
About Dr. Hassan Alissa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Univ Of Chicago Prgm B, Louis a Weiss Hosp
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Alissa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alissa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alissa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alissa has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alissa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alissa speaks Arabic and French.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Alissa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alissa.
