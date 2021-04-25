Dr. Hassaan Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassaan Bashir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassaan Bashir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough! Dr. Bashir leaves no stone unturned. He is also extremely percetive. Dr. Bashir did not rush my appointment and took the time to listen. I am lucky I found him. Drs like him are hard to find.
About Dr. Hassaan Bashir, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1255774162
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bashir works at
