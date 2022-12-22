Overview

Dr. Haskell Kirkpatrick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.