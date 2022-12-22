Dr. Haskell Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haskell Kirkpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haskell Kirkpatrick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kirkpatrick was concerned with my condition. He clearly explained my test results. He listed to my my questions and concerns, and he reacted to my explanation of symptoms.
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirkpatrick speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.