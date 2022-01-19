Overview

Dr. Hashim Majeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They completed their residency with Interfaith Med Center



Dr. Majeed works at Dallas Internal Medicine Specialists in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.