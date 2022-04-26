Dr. Hasan Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Zaidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hasan Zaidi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6600Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Comprehensive Spine Center1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Milford14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (617) 525-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?
I am so happy I met him!! Life changer
About Dr. Hasan Zaidi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104050707
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.