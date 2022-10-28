Overview

Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Noubani works at Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC in McAllen, TX with other offices in Raymondville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, ADHD and-or ADD and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.