Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.

Dr. Noubani works at Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC in McAllen, TX with other offices in Raymondville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, ADHD and-or ADD and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC
    2001 S Cynthia St Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 627-2330
  2. 2
    Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC
    640 S Expressway # 4, Raymondville, TX 78580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 627-2315
  3. 3
    Sweethearts Care Center, PLLC
    2010 S Cynthia St Ste 102, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 627-2330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • South Texas Health System McAllen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
ADHD and-or ADD
Atrial Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
ADHD and-or ADD
Atrial Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1356392302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hasan Noubani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noubani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noubani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noubani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noubani has seen patients for Heart Murmur, ADHD and-or ADD and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noubani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Noubani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noubani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noubani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noubani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

