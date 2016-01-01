See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Hasan Memon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hasan Memon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Memon works at Hasan Memon in Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hasan Memon
    707 Alexander Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 601-4161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Obesity Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Dr. Hasan Memon, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447518741
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center|Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    • Eastern VA Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Monmouth University
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
