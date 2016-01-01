Dr. Hasan Khondker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khondker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Khondker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hasan Khondker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Khondker works at
Locations
-
1
Eastern Suffolk Nephrology PC758 Harrison Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-5112
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khondker?
About Dr. Hasan Khondker, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194972729
Education & Certifications
- Down State Med Ctr
- North Shore University Hosp
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khondker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khondker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khondker works at
Dr. Khondker has seen patients for Acidosis, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khondker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khondker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khondker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khondker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khondker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.