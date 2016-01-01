Overview

Dr. Hasan Khondker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Khondker works at Eastern Suffolk Nephrology PC in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.