Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Khamash works at
Locations
Phoenix - Transplant5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 757-9443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1043219389
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khamash has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khamash speaks Arabic.
