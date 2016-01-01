See All Nephrologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD

Nephrology & Hypertension
18 years of experience

Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Khamash works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Transplant
    5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 757-9443

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nephritis and Nephropathy
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD
About Dr. Hasan Khamash, MD

  • Nephrology & Hypertension
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1043219389
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MAYO CLINIC
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.