Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bit-Shawish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD
Overview
Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Tyrone, Upmc Altoona and Upmc Bedford Memorial.
Dr. Bit-Shawish works at
Locations
-
1
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center17053 S 71 Hwy Ste 101, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 744-3302
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Penn Highlands Tyrone
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc Bedford Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bit-Shawish?
Dr. Bit is the best, words can't describe him! He seriously is so personable, and you can tell he truly cares about you and your well-being. He explains things so thoroughly and draws on a white board pictures for you to understand what he’s talking about! I’m so thankful for such a caring doctor. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871702779
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bit-Shawish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bit-Shawish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bit-Shawish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bit-Shawish works at
Dr. Bit-Shawish has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bit-Shawish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bit-Shawish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bit-Shawish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bit-Shawish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bit-Shawish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.