Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD

Hematology
45 years of experience
Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Tyrone, Upmc Altoona and Upmc Bedford Memorial.

Dr. Bit-Shawish works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center in Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center
    17053 S 71 Hwy Ste 101, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 744-3302

  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
  • Penn Highlands Huntingdon
  • Penn Highlands Tyrone
  • Upmc Altoona
  • Upmc Bedford Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Bit is the best, words can't describe him! He seriously is so personable, and you can tell he truly cares about you and your well-being. He explains things so thoroughly and draws on a white board pictures for you to understand what he’s talking about! I’m so thankful for such a caring doctor. Highly recommend!!!
    About Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD

    • Hematology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871702779
    Education & Certifications

    • Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
    Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bit-Shawish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bit-Shawish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bit-Shawish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bit-Shawish works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center in Belton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bit-Shawish’s profile.

    Dr. Bit-Shawish has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bit-Shawish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bit-Shawish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bit-Shawish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bit-Shawish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bit-Shawish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

