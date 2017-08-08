Overview

Dr. Hasan Atalay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Atalay works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.