Dr. Hasan Atalay, MD
Overview
Dr. Hasan Atalay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Atalay works at
Locations
Capital Cardiology Associates PC7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Burdett2231 Burdett Ave Ste 160, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 292-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Atalay has been my cardiologist for 20 + years. Not only Dr. Atalay is a great heart doctor, but he is very friendly and will take the time to explain your condition and treatment that you understand it. If you ever need a cardiologist, I highly recomend Dr. Atalay. My daughter has seen Dr. Atalay too. Thank you Dr. Atalay for your care all these years. Michael P. Duffey
About Dr. Hasan Atalay, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
