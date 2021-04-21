Dr. Hasan Arif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Arif, MD
Overview
Dr. Hasan Arif, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Arif works at
Locations
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best in the Business
About Dr. Hasan Arif, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1598927808
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arif has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arif has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Arif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arif.
