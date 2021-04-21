See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Hasan Arif, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hasan Arif, MD

Nephrology
5 (157)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hasan Arif, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Arif works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Renal Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 157 ratings
Patient Ratings (157)
5 Star
(140)
4 Star
(12)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Arif?

Apr 21, 2021
Best in the Business
Shirley Smith — Apr 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hasan Arif, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hasan Arif, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arif to family and friends

Dr. Arif's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Arif

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hasan Arif, MD.

About Dr. Hasan Arif, MD

Specialties
  • Nephrology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598927808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Fellowship
Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Residency
Medical Education
  • Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Nephrology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hasan Arif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arif has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arif works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Arif’s profile.

Dr. Arif has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

157 patients have reviewed Dr. Arif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arif.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Hasan Arif, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.