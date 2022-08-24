Dr. Hasan Abualula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abualula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Abualula, MD
Dr. Hasan Abualula, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE.
Lakeview Internal Medicine1801 US Highway 441 Bldg 100, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 460-4004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeview Internal Medicine PA10250 SE 167th Place Rd Unit 5, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 460-4004
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Abualula is a very caring and thoughtful person. He helped my mom’s rheumatoid arthritis. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Hasan Abualula, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508008228
- KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Abualula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abualula has seen patients for Gout, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abualula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abualula speaks Arabic.
