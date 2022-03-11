Overview

Dr. Hasan Abed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Abed works at Advanced Pain Management in Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.