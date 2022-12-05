Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Abdallah works at
Locations
Children`s Heart Institute1830 Town Center Dr Ste 303, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4921
Childrens Heart Institute/Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4920
Children`s Heart Institute171 Elden St Ste 200, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 977-4922
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdallah is awesome with my little boy. Answers every question I have. He and his staff are super sweet and caring. Could not ask for a better cardiologist!
About Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1477504413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ochner Foundation Hospital
- Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates
