Overview

Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Abdallah works at Childrens Heart Institute/Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians in Reston, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA and Herndon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Syncope and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.