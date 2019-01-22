Overview

Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Sahota works at HARRY SAHOTA INC in Bellflower, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.