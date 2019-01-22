Dr. Sahota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Sahota works at
Locations
H. Sahota MD Inc. & K V Srinatha MD9810 Park St, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 804-3481
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 804-3481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Harvinder Sahota he takes the time and takes pride in his work and is very honest. I’m 20 years old and so far he’s a great cardiologist and he’s a Superman as a heart doctor.
About Dr. Harvinder Sahota, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1760498281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahota works at
Dr. Sahota has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahota speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.