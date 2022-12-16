Dr. Harvinder Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvinder Kohli, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvinder Kohli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med
Dr. Kohli works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of the Low Country- Neurology (Dr Kohli)8 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-4966
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli?
Can sleep 24 hours/day. Short term memory issues. Feel tired most of the time. Dr Kohli examination ruled out Alzheimer and Dementia and scheduled an MRI which showed a skull base tumor. Referred me to MUSC Neurosurgery. His quick action may have saved my life. We give him very high marks.
About Dr. Harvinder Kohli, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1376560177
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Tremor, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.