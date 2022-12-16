Overview

Dr. Harvinder Kohli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med



Dr. Kohli works at Medical Associates of the Low Country- Neurology (Dr Kohli) in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.