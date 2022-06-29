Dr. Dod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvinder Dod, MD
Dr. Harvinder Dod, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas and Ouachita County Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Center of South Arkansas700 W Grove St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 875-5540
Hmdod LLC220 S Pine, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (870) 626-5087
Wellness Clinic and Healthcare Consulting Pllc426 HOSPITAL DR, Camden, AR 71701 Directions (870) 204-7249
Ouachita County Medical Center638 California Ave SW, Camden, AR 71701 Directions (870) 534-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
- Ouachita County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saved my life
About Dr. Harvinder Dod, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Dod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dod has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Thrombolysis, Cardiomyopathy and Restrictive, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.