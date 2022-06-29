Overview

Dr. Harvinder Dod, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas and Ouachita County Medical Center.



Dr. Dod works at Ramez Taher MD in El Dorado, AR with other offices in Magnolia, AR and Camden, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Thrombolysis, Cardiomyopathy and Restrictive along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.