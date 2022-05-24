Overview

Dr. Harvinder Bedi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Bedi works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.