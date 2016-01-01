Dr. Harvey Zalaznick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalaznick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Zalaznick, MD
Dr. Harvey Zalaznick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.
Sng Labs-sng Prosthetic Eye Institute Inc.1701 NE 164th St Ste 200, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 947-0027
Aventura Eye Institute18999 Biscayne Blvd Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 931-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598720203
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zalaznick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalaznick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalaznick has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalaznick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zalaznick speaks Spanish.
