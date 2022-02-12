Overview

Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Winkler works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.