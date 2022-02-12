Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Winkler works at
Locations
-
1
NSUH-Dept of OB/GYN Urogynecology865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5114
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?
It’s been several years since I’ve been a patient of Dr. Winkler. His suggestions and in office procedures have been great. He is not quick to recommend surgery for various problems. I’ve been thankful to him and his PA staff.
About Dr. Harvey Winkler, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1558421693
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winkler speaks Hungarian.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.