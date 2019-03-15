Dr. Watts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Watts, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Watts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
J Alfred Rider MD350 Parnassus Ave Ste 900, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 759-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors in SF. Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable. I feel like Medicine is not only science to him, but Art. He is a true advocate for his patients. At one point, personally walking me over to a Specialist office so that I would be seen immediately. He takes time to listen!
About Dr. Harvey Watts, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English, German
- 1184640872
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts works at
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watts speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.