See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Havertown, PA
Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Havertown, PA. 

Dr. Wank works at Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Havertown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    525 W Chester Pike Ste 100, Havertown, PA 19083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wank?

Dec 14, 2022
Had Maxillofacial surgery 20 years ago. Painful surgery. looked good for awhile with my jaw and teeth, but now seems my top and bottom lip do not seem right. Not sure if anything can be done about it.
Dan DeFalco — Dec 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wank to family and friends

Dr. Wank's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wank

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD.

About Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578507489
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wank works at Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Havertown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wank’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wank.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Harvey Wank, DMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.