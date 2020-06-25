Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
YRMC Physiciancare Neurosurgery1001 Division St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 778-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Had nearly ten months of intense pain. After finally getting referred to dr Thomas and his great team they diagnosed the problem and guided me through surgery to fix the problem. Would highly recommend the entire team. Every part of their service was friendly, informative and professional. A+
About Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1427096288
Education & Certifications
- Foothills Hosp-U Calgary
- Edmonton Genl Hosp
- University Of Calgary School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Low Back Pain and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.