Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at YRMC Physiciancare Neurosurgery in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Low Back Pain and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    YRMC Physiciancare Neurosurgery
    1001 Division St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 778-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Low Back Pain
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 25, 2020
    Had nearly ten months of intense pain. After finally getting referred to dr Thomas and his great team they diagnosed the problem and guided me through surgery to fix the problem. Would highly recommend the entire team. Every part of their service was friendly, informative and professional. A+
    Steve — Jun 25, 2020
    About Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427096288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Foothills Hosp-U Calgary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Edmonton Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Calgary School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at YRMC Physiciancare Neurosurgery in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Low Back Pain and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

