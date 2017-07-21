Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM
Overview
Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Strauss works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2587Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strauss?
For the first time in a while I found a Doctor who listened and validated what I have been trying to explain many other "know-it-alls". He calmed my fears and made a plan and carried it out right away. he is a real human being, a listener and a all-around nice guy.
About Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM
- Podiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821069063
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strauss speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.