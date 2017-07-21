See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
61 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Strauss works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nina Klein, DPM
Dr. Nina Klein, DPM
8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM
Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM
6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM
Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM
8 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2587
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strauss?

    Jul 21, 2017
    For the first time in a while I found a Doctor who listened and validated what I have been trying to explain many other "know-it-alls". He calmed my fears and made a plan and carried it out right away. he is a real human being, a listener and a all-around nice guy.
    Nancy Stein in New York, NY — Jul 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Strauss to family and friends

    Dr. Strauss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Strauss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM.

    About Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821069063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strauss works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Strauss’s profile.

    Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.