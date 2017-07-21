Overview

Dr. Harvey Strauss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Strauss works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.