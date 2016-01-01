See All Cardiologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Sherber works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-2900
  2. 2
    Inova Neurosurgery - Fairfax
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-2670
  3. 3
    Inova Medical Group Prosperity
    8505 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 698-8525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215934278
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Medical Center-Clinical Cardiology
    • Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherber works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sherber’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

