Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Sherber works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
-
2
Inova Neurosurgery - Fairfax3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 970-2670
-
3
Inova Medical Group Prosperity8505 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harvey Sherber, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center-Clinical Cardiology
- Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sherber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherber speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherber.
