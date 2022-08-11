Dr. Serota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Serota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Serota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Serota works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Louis Heart & Vascular PC2120 Madison Ave Ste 101, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (314) 741-0911
-
2
St Louis Heart and Vascular PC3550 McKelvey Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 741-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serota?
Different, but with a non-personal voice. Its all about facts and lets work on it.
About Dr. Harvey Serota, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346264017
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serota works at
Dr. Serota has seen patients for Endocarditis, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Serota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.