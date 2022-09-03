See All Psychiatrists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD

Psychiatry
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 981-3850
  2. 2
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 03, 2022
    The last time I was seen by Dr. Schwartz was 09/02/2022. However, I have been a patient of Dr. Schwartz for many years. Throughout the years we have enjoyed a great patient/doctor relationship. He is consistent in that he has always shown caring and concern for my well being as his patient. He always takes the time to explain issues to me concerning my ongoing treatments. I will truly miss him when he retires. He is an excellent physician and I would recommend to anyone without hesitation.
    Patricia Robinson — Sep 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD
    About Dr. Harvey Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396796066
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Fla
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
