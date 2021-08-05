Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with No Cal Incontinence Clin/brookside Hospital
Locations
Uro-Medix - Hallandale2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd PH 2, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (754) 707-5680
Uro-medix - Biscayne Blvd21150 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 466-9111
Uro-medix - Flamingo Rd 251603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 251, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 430-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent urologist wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Harvey Samowitz, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1477518082
Education & Certifications
- No Cal Incontinence Clin/brookside Hospital
- Stanford University School Med
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Duke University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samowitz has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Samowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.