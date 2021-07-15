Overview

Dr. Harvey Rainville, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Rainville works at New York Bariatric Group in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.