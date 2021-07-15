Dr. Harvey Rainville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Rainville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Rainville, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Bridgewater Office1121 US Highway 22 Ste 205, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (800) 633-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rainville is very attentive, he explained everything. Great bedside manner! Highly recommend. Staff was friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Harvey Rainville, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainville has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rainville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.