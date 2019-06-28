Overview

Dr. Harvey Purtz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulare, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Purtz works at Altura Centers For Health in Tulare, CA with other offices in Corcoran, CA and Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.