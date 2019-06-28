Dr. Harvey Purtz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Purtz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Harvey Purtz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulare, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Purtz works at
Locations
-
1
Tulare Community Health Clinic1101 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 696-9097
-
2
Corcoran District Hospital1310 Hanna Ave, Corcoran, CA 93212 Directions (559) 992-8200
-
3
Clinica Sierra Vista2740 S Elm Ave, Fresno, CA 93706 Directions (559) 457-5200
-
4
Elm Community Health Center2790 S Elm Ave, Fresno, CA 93706 Directions (559) 457-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purtz?
he's a really nice doctor and he's really fast and doing his job everytime I need his help he does a really really good job
About Dr. Harvey Purtz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356312813
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Blvd Community Hospital
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Norwich University Military College of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purtz works at
Dr. Purtz has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purtz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Purtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.