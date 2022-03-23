Overview

Dr. Harvey Pfiefle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pfiefle works at Optum - Family Medicine in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.