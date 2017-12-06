See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Harvey Paley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Harvey Paley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Harvey Paley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Paley works at Morris B Silver in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, San Diego, CA and Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinu-clear Inc.
    9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 404, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-9171
  2. 2
    Riverwalk Post Acute
    4000 Harrison St, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-9171
  3. 3
    Balboa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
    3520 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-9171
  4. 4
    Chino Valley Health Care Cente
    2351 S Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-9171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Paley?

    Dec 06, 2017
    AFTER 39 YEARS AND THREE SURGERIES, I CAN FINALLY BREATH AGAIN THANKS TO DR. HARVEY PALEY! I honestly feel like I've been living underwater for thirty nine years and I was just able to come up for air! Thank you Dr. Paley! CB
    Claudio in Los Angeles, CA — Dec 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Paley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Paley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paley to family and friends

    Dr. Paley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Paley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Paley, MD.

    About Dr. Harvey Paley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225185465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Paley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paley has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harvey Paley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.