Dr. Harvey Organek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Organek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Organek works at
Locations
Consultants Sleep/Plmnry Medcn29275 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 350-2722
Consultants In Slp/Plmnry Med26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 501, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 350-2722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harvey Organek, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Organek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Organek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Organek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Organek works at
Dr. Organek has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Organek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Organek speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Organek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Organek.
