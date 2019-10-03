See All Hand Surgeons in Belleville, IL
Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.

Dr. Mirley works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville
    4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 234-9884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mirley?

Oct 03, 2019
Dr. Mirly is the only orthopedic hand surgeon I will go see for any kind of a hand problem. I had R Thumb arthroplasty in May 2013, it was a great success, he is very honest and tells you what options you have in each specific case and leaves the decision up to you, he even came to visit me in Physical therapy after my thumb surgery checking on how I was doing. In March of 2018 I was in so much pain when I went to his office at 12:30p with an electricity feeling in my R hand, he knew right away I needed some immediate attention, I was in Memorial Hospital at 2 pm, he did carpal tunnel surgery on me at 4pm (after his office hours) he was not planning on staying after work but knowing the pain I was in he took time to help me. He is exceptionally knowledgeable with a very pleasant personality. He now gives me cortisone injections in my left thumb and my next step (when the pain gets too bad) I will be back in his office and prepare for a Left thumb arthroplasty. ***** Five Stars!
— Oct 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mirley to family and friends

Dr. Mirley's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mirley

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD.

About Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447203971
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Washington U Sch Med/Barnes Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • Ohio State University Hosps
Residency
Internship
  • Ohio State University Hosps|The Ohio State University Hospitals
Internship
Medical Education
  • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mirley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mirley works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mirley’s profile.

Dr. Mirley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.