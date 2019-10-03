Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mirley works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirly is the only orthopedic hand surgeon I will go see for any kind of a hand problem. I had R Thumb arthroplasty in May 2013, it was a great success, he is very honest and tells you what options you have in each specific case and leaves the decision up to you, he even came to visit me in Physical therapy after my thumb surgery checking on how I was doing. In March of 2018 I was in so much pain when I went to his office at 12:30p with an electricity feeling in my R hand, he knew right away I needed some immediate attention, I was in Memorial Hospital at 2 pm, he did carpal tunnel surgery on me at 4pm (after his office hours) he was not planning on staying after work but knowing the pain I was in he took time to help me. He is exceptionally knowledgeable with a very pleasant personality. He now gives me cortisone injections in my left thumb and my next step (when the pain gets too bad) I will be back in his office and prepare for a Left thumb arthroplasty. ***** Five Stars!
About Dr. Harvey Mirley, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1447203971
Education & Certifications
- Washington U Sch Med/Barnes Hosp
- Ohio State University Hosps
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
