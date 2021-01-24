Dr. Harvey Manes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Manes, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Manes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center
Dr. Manes works at
Locations
-
1
Harvey Manes, M.D., Wellwood Orthopedics256 N Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 226-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manes?
Dr. Manes is not only a gifted surgeon, he is a very straightforward gentleman and true humanitarian. I had a complicated case and needed a 2nd Left knee arthroscopy. I was extremely nervous but he was VERY patient and understanding. He was able to achieve results I did not believe were possible. His staff was incredible friendly, helpful, and caring, a pleasure to be with. I’m so glad I came to the right place. THANK YOU a million times.
About Dr. Harvey Manes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336254341
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- SUNY Binghamton
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manes accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manes works at
Dr. Manes speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Manes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.