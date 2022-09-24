Overview

Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lisch works at Foot Specialists of Cedar Park and Georgetown in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.