Overview

Dr. Harvey Levin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Levin works at Harvey M. Levin DDS PLLC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.