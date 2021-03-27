Dr. Harvey Levin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Levin, DDS
Dr. Harvey Levin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Harvey M Levin DDS Office1712 I St NW # B110, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 792-4492
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Harvey Levin is simply THE BEST DDS one could ever wish for. I have been his patient ever since I arrived in Washington DC in 1976, and he has been wonderful to deal with and shepherded me with enormous competence and compassion through truly difficult dental problems.
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
284 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.