Overview

Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Leslie works at Harvey B. Leslie, M.D. in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.