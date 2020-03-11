Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Leslie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harvey B. Leslie, M.D.4153 Flat Shoals Pkwy Bldg A, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 241-7062Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leslie?
I've Been Coming Here for about (4/1/2 yrs) And It's Normal for Doctors Office! Sometimes It's Crowded! Atmosphere of Nurses And Clerks Are Professionals! Nice Kind
About Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992883201
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Hurley Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Morehouse College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leslie works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.